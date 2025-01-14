Chakit, driver aiding the Cambodian MP assassin\'s escape, now in jail

Regarding the border checkpoint, Chakit confirmed he did not know it was restricted at night, thinking it was merely a market. The pickup truck used was borrowed from a neighbour.

The court granted the remand request.

No relatives or lawyers appeared to file a petition or request bail for Chakit today. The correctional officers then transferred Chakit to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

Lim Kimya passed away shortly after arriving in Bangkok to travel with his family. He was shot in the Bang Lamphu area. After the incident, Ekkaluck fled to Cambodia and was arrested by Cambodian authorities in Battambang. He was then handed over to Thai police.

During the investigation, he stated that he had been hired to kill Lim by a benefactor, who was believed to be Cambodian.