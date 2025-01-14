Chakit, driver aiding the Cambodian MP assassin\'s escape, now in jail

Progress in the case of the assassination of Lim Kimya, former opposition MP from the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), on January 7. Authorities arrested Chakit Buaplee, 47, a suspect under an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.
Chakit had driven Ekkaluck Paenoi, the shooter of Lim, across the Thai-Cambodian border. He was apprehended in Sri Racha District, Chonburi Province, on January 13, 2025.
On Tuesday (January 14, 2025), police brought Chakit to the Criminal Court for the first remand on charges of aiding in premeditated murder. Police opposed bail for the suspect, fearing he might interfere with evidence, as he had denied the charges during the investigation.
Chakit admitted he was unaware that Ekkaluck was involved in the killing. On January 7, Ekkaluck transferred 4,500 baht to him as payment for driving him to a border checkpoint, claiming they were heading to a party after his transfer to Khlong Hat District, Sa Kaeo Province. During the trip, Ekkaluck showed no signs of panic or suspicion.
Regarding the border checkpoint, Chakit confirmed he did not know it was restricted at night, thinking it was merely a market. The pickup truck used was borrowed from a neighbour.
The court granted the remand request.
No relatives or lawyers appeared to file a petition or request bail for Chakit today. The correctional officers then transferred Chakit to the Bangkok Remand Prison.
Lim Kimya passed away shortly after arriving in Bangkok to travel with his family. He was shot in the Bang Lamphu area. After the incident, Ekkaluck fled to Cambodia and was arrested by Cambodian authorities in Battambang. He was then handed over to Thai police.
During the investigation, he stated that he had been hired to kill Lim by a benefactor, who was believed to be Cambodian.