Only 9 % of households in Vietnam own a car

Only nine per cent of households in Vietnam own a car, data from a mid-term population and housing survey for 2024 from the General Statistics Office (GSO) shows.

The country’s total population was 101,112,656 by April 1, 2024. The number of households was 28,146,939, up 1.3 million compared to 2019.

The majority of households use motorised personal vehicles such as motorbikes, mopeds and cars for daily activities.

Among them, 89.4 % use motorbikes or motorcycles, and nine % (or 2,533 million households) use personal cars, which is about 3.3 percentage points higher than in 2019 (5.7 %).