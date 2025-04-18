Cambodia, US stage first tariff negotiations

According to an April 16 Government Spokesperson Unit press release, Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) first vice-chairman Sun Chanthol and Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul led a Cambodian delegation during a video conference with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, US trade representative.

The statement noted that the meeting was in response to an April letter from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to US President Donald Trump, which expressed Cambodia’s desire to engage in good-faith negotiations with the US.

“Both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation and attached great importance to the commitment to engage in an open and constructive dialogue, which also served as a foundation for negotiation toward achieving a fair and balanced trade relationship,” said the spokesperson unit statement.