Vietnamese soldiers prepare for Red Square parade in Moscow

Sixty-eight servicemen from the Army Officer Training School No. 1 are in intensive training to represent the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) at a parade in Moscow’s iconic Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9).

The school is conducting comprehensive training to enhance the troops' formation discipline and coordination skills, said Maj Gen Assoc Prof Nguyen Van Thanh, vice rector of the school.

He added this is an opportunity for the Vietnamese soldiers to demonstrate the regular, unified, and powerful nature of the VPA as well as the wish to build peaceful, friendly, and cooperative relations with international friends for common development.