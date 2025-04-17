Vietnam busts Telegram prostitution ring with 14,600+ members

Police in the central city of Da Nang have dismantled a prostitution ring operating through the Telegram messaging app with over 14,600 members.
Nguyen Truong Anh Tuan, 40, from Da Nang’s Ngu Hanh Son District, was identified as the person behind the operation and was arrested on Monday.
He confessed to running the prostitution ring, which centred around a Telegram group named 'Lan Que Phuong,' active since 2022 with more than 14,600 members.
He had recruited around 300 sex workers into the network, with transactions ranging from VND500,000 ($20) to VND5 million ($200) per session. He collected monthly fees from the sex workers, ranging from VND500,000 to VND2 million, police said.
Since 2022, the group facilitated transactions worth tens of billions of dong, with Tuan allegedly making billions from the illicit activities.
Da Nang police are continuing their investigation and pursuing other individuals connected to the case.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network