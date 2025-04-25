Thai Princess opens new education, agriculture facilities

The new facilities were officially opened by Her Royal Highness during her visit to Laos from April 21-24 to strengthen bilateral ties, with both projects supported by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The Princess was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Thailand’s Ambassador to Laos Morakot Sriswasdi, the Governor of Vientiane province Khamphan Sitthidampha, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Duangsavanh, and distinguished guests from Laos and Thailand.

During her visit to the Public Security and Cultural School in Vientiane province, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Kongthong Phongvichit said the Princess’s visit was a great honour and highlighted her long-standing support to the school through royal projects since 1992.

The school currently has 618 students, including 264 girls in grades 11 and 12, and has 15 classrooms.

Since its establishment, the school has graduated 38 classes of senior high school students and produced 17 outstanding students at the district level, of whom 10 were female, and eight outstanding students at the provincial level, of whom four were female.