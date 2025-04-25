Thai Princess opens new education, agriculture facilities

The new facilities were officially opened by Her Royal Highness during her visit to Laos from April 21-24 to strengthen bilateral ties, with both projects supported by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
The Princess was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Thailand’s Ambassador to Laos Morakot Sriswasdi, the Governor of Vientiane province Khamphan Sitthidampha, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Duangsavanh, and distinguished guests from Laos and Thailand.
During her visit to the Public Security and Cultural School in Vientiane province, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Kongthong Phongvichit said the Princess’s visit was a great honour and highlighted her long-standing support to the school through royal projects since 1992.
The school currently has 618 students, including 264 girls in grades 11 and 12, and has 15 classrooms.
Since its establishment, the school has graduated 38 classes of senior high school students and produced 17 outstanding students at the district level, of whom 10 were female, and eight outstanding students at the provincial level, of whom four were female.
Teachers and students regularly attend training in Laos and Thailand. In 2024, students competed in a robotics contest in Pathum Thani province, Thailand.
The school promotes self-sufficiency by engaging students in agricultural and animal husbandry activities. Vegetables are grown and animals such as fish, ducks, chickens, pigs and cows are raised to support the school’s communal kitchen and improve nutrition.
Students receive regular health checks, medication, vaccinations and deworming treatment, with special attention paid to female students.
Outside the classroom, students participate in sports and arts competitions at the district and provincial levels. These include football, volleyball, pétanque, singing, and traditional dance.
Support from Princess Sirindhorn has enabled the school to improve both its facilities and teaching quality.
Construction projects under the royal initiative include four dormitories, a teaching block, a student kitchen, and two computer rooms equipped with lab tools and internet access.
Previous royal funding supported the construction of a teachers’ office, a female dormitory, and classrooms, as well as the renovation of a drinking water plant.
The school has received eight scholarships from Thailand for bachelor’s degree studies from 2025 to 2028, five in information technology and three in law.
Her Royal Highness also presided over the opening of a new training conference building at the Huay Xon-Huay Xua Agricultural Development and Service Centre.
Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Duangsavanh said the centre was established in 1994 as a collaborative friendship initiative between His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and President Kaysone Phomvihane.
It covers an area of 52 hectares and aims to strengthen agricultural cooperation between Laos and Thailand.
Over the past year, the centre has carried out several successful activities, including the teaching of agricultural techniques to farmers, students and developers, the establishment of 22 model families, and four training sessions.
More than 27,000 fruit tree saplings, industrial crops and other plants have been distributed.
Livestock production has also expanded with over 1,400 chickens, 6,300 ducks, 260 pigs and four cattle being raised. In aquaculture, the centre has produced over 1.4 million fish fry and more than 39,300 frogs.
It also produced 55 tonnes of bio-fertiliser, and 7,500 litres of herbal extract. Irrigation services covered 580 hectares during two growing seasons.
Linkham said plans include the construction of the Huay Xua dam and an irrigation channel that will benefit six villages, further supporting production and improving local living standards.
He conveyed deep gratitude to Her Royal Highness for her continued support and expressed appreciation for the benefits her royal initiatives have brought to people of all ethnic groups in Laos.
These four days of Her Royal Highness’s visit to Laos are considered especially significant. Besides reviewing progress on development projects, the visit further strengthens the close friendship between the two neighbouring nations.
This year also marks two important milestones: the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Thailand and the 70th birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who was born on April 2, 1955.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network