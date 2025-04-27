US not ready to lower tariff on imports from Singapore, but agrees to explore way forward: DPM Gan

In a LinkedIn post on April 26, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, said he had a “productive” virtual meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on April 25 to discuss bilateral economic and business ties.

“I noted that our bilateral trade and Singapore investments support around 350,000 American jobs, and that the US has enjoyed a consistent trade surplus with Singapore, which amounted to US$30 billion (S$39.4 billion) last year,” he said.