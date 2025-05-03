Thrift stores can’t thrive in Singapore if treated as dumping grounds for fast fashion

Few can claim to truly uphold the values behind second-hand shopping, which is to keep fashion circular and reduce new items unnecessarily entering the loop. It seems almost sacrilegious to shop at a thrift store and go home to a wardrobe full of clothes from Shein and Shopee.

Compare this with the Japanese, who, on top of valuing good brands and local designers, are known for taking good care of their clothes. It is a big factor in why the stock you see in Japanese reuse stores is still often in pristine condition.

Moreover, human nature rules that the majority of people will end up competing for the best of the best, which, in a thrift store, is the same small pool of treasured items, designer or not. And how sustainable – pun unintended – can a business be when everyone offloads his or her poor-quality pieces in the same place expected to give gems?

Hours before 2nd Street’s opening day at 313@somerset on April 29, a regular Tuesday morning, winding queues wrapped around the first local outpost in anticipation. I would bet that those in line were there for the debut drop of bargain luxury goods, which many believe will be the best.

No second-hand store is exempt from these woes. Raye Padit of swopping platform The Fashion Pulpit (TFP) notes that despite healthy numbers, 30 % of its inventory does not get swopped out.

“It’s stock that is hard to move. Everyone assumes that because our business is about swapping, everything will circulate, but no,” he says.

To cope, he funnels this 30 % to TFP’s sister label PlayDate, a more Gen Z-focused thrift store, or upcycles them into custom pieces under his label PeyaRework.

TFP may have found a workaround, but the same cannot be said for all second-hand stores.

There is a reason they have had a hard time shaking the stigma attached – thrift stores started out as places for underprivileged or lower-income groups to enjoy shopping without strain on their finances. Now that thrifting has evolved into a trend, not only do we rob those who need them of decent finds, but we also capitalise on the system to fill it with junk.

Of course, that is not to say that people cannot buy fast fashion or cheap first-hand clothing. Rather, it is about adopting the right mentality towards shopping.

Ask yourself these questions before you troop down with a bag of discards. Are you selling your clothes at flea markets and to stores like 2nd Street and Refash only because they have gone out of style, and to make space for more? What made you buy the piece in the first place if you did not see it lasting in your wardrobe for longer than a year? Will this drop-off be the last?

When you truly buy into the lifestyle of thrifting, you consider every new piece in front of you more consciously, because every new addition feels like a burden.

Growing your wardrobe is an individual responsibility people cannot take lightly – if not for the sake of the planet, then at least to maintain the quality and variety in the thrift stores.

Amanda Chai

Amanda Chai is a style correspondent at The Straits Times, where she covers all things fashion, beauty, luxury and retail.

The Straits Times

Asia News Network