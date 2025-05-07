Launch of first ‘Make in Vietnam’ blockchain network

As part of its commitment to nurturing talent, 1Matrix also introduced the VietChain Talents 2025 competition to discover young innovators in the blockchain space. The contest offers a total prize pool of VND3.5 billion (US$140,000), with a top prize of VND1 billion for the best Layer-1 blockchain project.

“The digital transformation of Vietnam cannot be achieved without visionary people and bold enterprises like 1Matrix,” said the former head of the Government Cypher Committee, Dang Vu Son.

Unlike many blockchain ventures focused purely on research or crypto trading, 1Matrix positions itself as a comprehensive solution provider for both the public and private sectors. Its goal is to design infrastructure and deliver services that meet both domestic demands and international standards.

The launch of the 1Matrix blockchain is seen as a strategic step in Vietnam’s journey from being a technology adopter to becoming a creator and global player in the blockchain space. — VNS