Thailand ready to become a world-class blockchain hub: Prasert

Prasert confirmed that Thailand has the readiness to become a world-class blockchain hub, with potential on skilled workers and users, and digital infrastructure.

To achieve the goal, the government is working on boosting the country’s competitiveness and data security, as well as creating digital personnel, he added.

“Once Thailand boosts its technology potential to meet international standards, the country will be able to attract digital talents and nomads in many industries,” he said.

He expects digital talents and nomads to play a pivotal role in fostering Thailand’s digital economy by bringing investment, knowledge and digital skills to the country.

Apart from drawing investment and stimulating domestic spending, they would create jobs and offer new business opportunities for Thais, he added.