Thailand ready to become a world-class blockchain hub: Prasert

During the Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 at Emsphere shopping mall in Bangkok, he noted that digital technology, especially blockchain, played an important role in people’s daily life.
Apart from reforming the financial industry, this technology could be applied in other industries, such as population data storage, certification, property trade and public health, he explained.
Prasert confirmed that Thailand has the readiness to become a world-class blockchain hub, with potential on skilled workers and users, and digital infrastructure.
To achieve the goal, the government is working on boosting the country’s competitiveness and data security, as well as creating digital personnel, he added.
“Once Thailand boosts its technology potential to meet international standards, the country will be able to attract digital talents and nomads in many industries,” he said.
He expects digital talents and nomads to play a pivotal role in fostering Thailand’s digital economy by bringing investment, knowledge and digital skills to the country.
Apart from drawing investment and stimulating domestic spending, they would create jobs and offer new business opportunities for Thais, he added.
Sanjay Popli, CEO of blockchain and digital asset consulting firm Cryptomind, said the event which runs until Sunday aimed to promote Thailand as a world-class digital business leader.
“Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 is an important stage to connect entrepreneurs, investors, developers and public agencies for exchange of knowledge, create business partnerships and drive the blockchain industry globally,” he said.
Popli noted that the innovation of Web3 has brought rapid changes, such as artificial intelligence, metaverse, gaming and decentralised finance.
Thailand can become a digital industry hub, but it needs to develop overtime in terms of regulations, knowledge, innovation, fundraising and customer protection, he said.