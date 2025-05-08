Singaporean man in Thailand nabbed for being part of illegal vape network

The 37-year-old Singaporean man, identified by the police as Neo Ming Loon, was among six suspects arrested on April 30.

Evidence, including vaping equipment and cash, was also seized in two raids – one at a house in the Bangkok subdistrict of Din Daeng, the other at an apartment in Pathum Thani province north of the Thai capital.

The Royal Thai Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said in a statement on May 2 that they had received a report about smuggled e-cigarettes or vapes that were mixed with narcotics like ketamine and hawked as “Kpods” to tourists.

Suspicions were partially confirmed when an undercover officer managed to purchase a vape for around 2,500 baht from one of the suspects described as a low-level dealer, said the police.