Armed suspect captured after violent rampage in Tak province

The incident began around 2am when the suspect reportedly drove a black pickup truck into a petrol station and began acting violently. When police attempted to intervene, the man opened fire on a police vehicle, hitting it twice. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled along the Mae Sot-Mae Pa Road and took refuge near a well-known restaurant close to the bypass junction. Authorities pursued him and sealed off the area, closing a section of Mae Sot-Mae Pa Road.

Officials later cleared the petrol station, collecting spent bullet casings and other evidence. A black pickup truck and a pile of clothing were found beside the vehicle. Reinforcements were requested from the Ratchamanu Task Force.