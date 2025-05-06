Armed suspect captured after violent rampage in Tak province

Hundreds of armed police and military officers equipped with firearms and tactical gear were deployed to track down the suspect, who was dressed in long trousers and a short-sleeved T-shirt, and carrying what resembled an assault rifle.
The incident began around 2am when the suspect reportedly drove a black pickup truck into a petrol station and began acting violently. When police attempted to intervene, the man opened fire on a police vehicle, hitting it twice. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The suspect then fled along the Mae Sot-Mae Pa Road and took refuge near a well-known restaurant close to the bypass junction. Authorities pursued him and sealed off the area, closing a section of Mae Sot-Mae Pa Road.
Officials later cleared the petrol station, collecting spent bullet casings and other evidence. A black pickup truck and a pile of clothing were found beside the vehicle. Reinforcements were requested from the Ratchamanu Task Force.
At around 8.30am, the suspect was located outside a private hospital. Police surrounded the area, prompting the man to fire at them. A brief one-minute exchange of gunfire ensued, during which the suspect was shot in the collarbone and injured.
Officers then subdued him and confiscated the weapon. He was promptly taken into custody and transported to Mae Sot Hospital for treatment.
Once the situation was under control, authorities reopened the road to traffic, though some parts of the area remained cordoned off for forensic investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the suspect is a psychiatric patient.