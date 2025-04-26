Tragedy at Sea: Fallen Police Officers Honoured with Royal Bathing Ceremony

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded today as the remains of six police officers, all members of the Royal Thai Police Air Division, were moved for a traditional royal bathing ceremony on Saturday.
The officers tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in the waters near Bo Fai Airport, which lies on the border between Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.
Since the early hours, grieving relatives gathered at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital to complete the necessary paperwork to claim the bodies.
A palpable atmosphere of sorrow hung in the air as they navigated the formal procedures. Hospital authorities had thoughtfully provided a private reception area on the third floor of the Institute, a space strictly off-limits to the press.
Undertakers carefully prepared coffins for the fallen officers, and an area adjacent to the Institute was designated for the formation of the cortege.
The solemn procession to Wat Trithotsathep Worawihan was led by motorcycle outriders from the Traffic Police Division and the Royal Project Police.
Six ambulances from the Police Hospital's patient transfer service followed, each bearing the remains of one officer. Local police vehicles brought up the rear of the moving tribute.
The cortege departed the Institute of Forensic Medicine at 2:00 PM local time, arriving at the temple at 2:15 PM. Buddhist monks from Wat Trithotsathep were present to conduct a ritual to invite the spirits of the deceased, andbereaved family members walked alongside, clutching photographs of their loved ones and holding incense.
Upon arrival at Wat Trithotsathep Worawihan, a dignified guard of honour stood ready to receive the fallen officers. The six coffins were then respectfully moved into Pavilion 4 for the bathing ceremony, allowing relatives and friends to pay their final respects with the traditional water pouring rite at 4:00 PM.
Later in the day, at 5:00 PM, the sacred royal bathing ceremony was conducted. The Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, presided over the poignant event, with senior figures from the national police force in attendance.
It has been confirmed that the remains of Police Colonel Prathan Khiaokham andPolice Lieutenant Thanawat Mekprasertsuk, whose father is former senior police official Police Lieutenant General Thawatchai Mekprasertsuk, will remain in Bangkok for their religious ceremonies.
The other four officers – Police Lieutenant Colonel Panthep Maniwachirangkul, Police Captain Chaturong Wattanapraisarn, Police Sergeant Prawat Phonhongsa, andPolice Lance Corporal Jirawat Maksakha – will be returned to their respective hometowns for funeral rites in accordance with their families' wishes.