Tragedy at Sea: Fallen Police Officers Honoured with Royal Bathing Ceremony

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded today as the remains of six police officers, all members of the Royal Thai Police Air Division, were moved for a traditional royal bathing ceremony on Saturday.

The officers tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in the waters near Bo Fai Airport, which lies on the border between Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

Since the early hours, grieving relatives gathered at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital to complete the necessary paperwork to claim the bodies.

A palpable atmosphere of sorrow hung in the air as they navigated the formal procedures. Hospital authorities had thoughtfully provided a private reception area on the third floor of the Institute, a space strictly off-limits to the press.

Undertakers carefully prepared coffins for the fallen officers, and an area adjacent to the Institute was designated for the formation of the cortege.

