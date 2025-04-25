Fatal police aircraft crash in Hua Hin involved DHC6-400 Twin Otter

Citing information from the Police Aviation Division website, the DHC6-400 Twin Otter is the 36th aircraft model in service with the RTP. Three units of this model were commissioned in 2020.

The DHC6-400 is a small, multi-purpose utility aircraft manufactured by Viking Air of Canada. It is equipped with two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engines and features the Honeywell Primus Apex avionics system. It is capable of short take-off and landing (STOL) operations.

The aircraft can carry up to 19 passengers and can be modified to accommodate up to four hospital beds, along with seats for doctors and nurses. It has a maximum cruising speed of 182 knots.