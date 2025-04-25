Final survivor of Prachuap Khiri Khan police aircraft crash dies

At 8.15am of April 25, the RTP’s Twin Otter light aircraft, serial number 36964, crashed into the sea approximately 100 metres from the shore, near the Cha-am–Hua Hin border.

The aircraft was on a weather reconnaissance mission in preparation for a parachute training exercise for the Naresuan Paratrooper Police Unit.

The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of five officers at the scene. One officer was critically injured and transported to Hua Hin Hospital, where he was initially reported to have succumbed to his injuries.