Marcos allies poised to win at least half of available Senate seats

Although 18,000 positions, including mayors, governors and lawmakers, were up for grabs on Monday, attention is firmly on race for the Senate, with a bitter rivalry between Marcos and his popular Vice President Sara Duterte dominating an election that could reshape the balance of power in the country of 110 million people.

With more than half of the votes counted in the unofficial tally, six of the 12 Senate candidates backed by Marcos were among those receiving the most votes, signaling strong support for the president and his policy agenda after the dramatic collapse of his once formidable alliance with Duterte, the daughter of maverick former leader Rodrigo Duterte.

What began as a united front that swept the 2022 election unravelled into an acrimonious feud, marked by a torrent of personal accusations and a bid to impeach Duterte on allegations she misused funds, amassed unexplained wealth and threatened the lives of Marcos, the first lady and the house speaker.