‘Work from Hague’: Detained ex-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte wins mayor’s race, but can he govern?

He will have to take his oath. Vice-President Duterte, who is also a lawyer, told reporters on May 12 that her father must do so before June 30, the start of all elected officials’ new term.

“We discussed it a few days ago and came up with three options about how he might be able to take the oath. According to his ICC lawyer, once they receive the proclamation documents, we’ll revisit the discussion on how the former president can take his oath,” Ms Duterte said.

The Duterte camp has already questioned the ICC’s jurisdiction, arguing the Philippines had already withdrawn from the Rome Statute, the tribunal’s founding treaty, in 2019. It is also planning to request his interim release.

Duterte’s lawyer earlier sought permission for him to vote on election day, only for the petition to be denied by the Philippine government, as he had not registered as an overseas absentee voter during the period from December 2022 to September 2024. He was arrested by the ICC on March 11, 2025.

Filipino constitutional lawyer John Molo, founding partner of the Manila-based Mosveldtt Law firm, told The Straits Times that if the election code is to be followed, Duterte has six months from his proclamation day or until November 15 to take his oath.

But challenges remain. Winning candidates typically take their oath before a Filipino judge, notary or public official. With Duterte in The Hague, Molo raised questions about who will administer the oath, how they will get there, and who pays for the trip.

“That’s The Hague, and that’s a prison intentionally created to house high-profile individuals who committed crimes while in power,” Molo said. “Will the facility allow someone to come in to give this guy an oath so that he can take office again? I don’t know.”

He said Duterte could miss the window for oath-taking if the ICC denies his interim release. It also typically takes the ICC years to resolve cases.

Constitutional lawyer Tony La Vina, former dean of the Ateneo School of Government in Manila, believes there is no way Duterte can perform mayoral duties from detention.

“Because he’s not in the Philippines. He will not be able to go to the office and sign documents. He cannot function as a city mayor,” La Vina told ST.

Now that the Commission on Elections has proclaimed Duterte as Davao’s mayor, both lawyers said it is up to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to determine whether his absence is temporary or permanent.

If it is temporary, Sebastian Duterte will stay on as acting mayor until his father assumes office. If permanent, Sebastian Duterte ascends as mayor, and the city council member with the highest number of votes becomes vice-mayor.

Legal experts note there is no precedent for a situation where a Filipino detained abroad by a court that the Philippines no longer recognises, wins in the elections. The challenge now falls on Marcos to contain the resurgence of the Dutertes, known to be vindictive towards their enemies.

Mara Cepeda

The Straits Times

Asia News Network