HCM City hosts Thai trade fair

The event has brought together 175 Thai exporters and Vietnamese importers, who are showcasing various kinds of products and services, including food and beverages, beauty and health care, home appliances and household products, apparel and fashion accessories, automobile and motorcycle parts, tourism and restaurants.

Now in its seventh year, Top Thai Brands, organised annually by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, serves as a platform for both Thai and Vietnamese enterprises to expand their networks and further develop strategic partnerships.

It is also designed to capture the growing demand of the Vietnamese market.