Myanmar will engage with both US and China in the best possible way, says SAC Chairman

"Myanmar's foreign policy is independent and active. We maintain friendly relations with all nations. The United States is a friendly nation to Myanmar. However, China is not only our neighbour but also a strategic partner—a close relative, so to speak. Our relationship with China is unique compared to others. Therefore, we will strive to engage with both countries in the best possible manner," said the SAC Chairman.
When asked whether the US might escalate confrontations with China after the Ukraine conflict and whether a military clash could soon arise, the SAC Chairman acknowledged the possibility.
"Historically, since the 1950s, the US has pursued a China containment policy. Now that China has emerged as a competitor, the US will likely take measures to counterbalance it. However, I believe all nations should work to prevent such tensions through dialogue. This issue is not just between the two countries—it involves others as well. A conflict between them alone may not be catastrophic, but if more nations get involved, the situation could become far more complicated," he explained.
The SAC Chairman also expressed concern over NATO's increasing presence in the Asia-Pacific, stating that the region, comprising both continental and maritime territories, holds great strategic importance.
"East Asia and the Pacific have nothing to do with NATO. If handled peacefully, this situation could greatly benefit the world. However, we see NATO, along with India, Australia, Japan, and the US, forming alliances to balance power, which could escalate conflicts. Therefore, a peaceful approach would be the best solution," he concluded.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network