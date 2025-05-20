Myanmar will engage with both US and China in the best possible way, says SAC Chairman

"Myanmar's foreign policy is independent and active. We maintain friendly relations with all nations. The United States is a friendly nation to Myanmar. However, China is not only our neighbour but also a strategic partner—a close relative, so to speak. Our relationship with China is unique compared to others. Therefore, we will strive to engage with both countries in the best possible manner," said the SAC Chairman.

When asked whether the US might escalate confrontations with China after the Ukraine conflict and whether a military clash could soon arise, the SAC Chairman acknowledged the possibility.