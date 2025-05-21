Myanmar sets tentative election date, UEC to announce schedule in due time

The UEC made this statement in response to a media inquiry regarding whether the exact election date had been finalised following the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) 's announcement that the election would be held in December.
"The Union Election Commission has tentatively scheduled the election date and will announce it promptly. After the election date is declared, the candidate lists for parliamentary representatives will be reviewed, and the campaign period will then be officially announced," said the UEC.
In the upcoming election, out of the nine political parties permitted to operate nationwide, three have already met the required number of offices, while the remaining six must comply with the Political Parties Registration Law by establishing the mandated number of offices at least 90 days before the election date, as specified in the commission’s directive.
Among the 45 political parties allowed to operate only within specific regions or states, 19 have met the office requirements, while 26 must fulfil the same conditions within the timeframe set by the UEC.
Regarding party offices in restricted areas, the UEC stated, "For parties in regions or states with security restrictions, temporary additional offices may be permitted in secure townships upon request and after review. The UEC has already made accommodations to facilitate this process for the parties."
Earlier, SAC Chairman and Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing mentioned during a joint press conference on March 7, following discussions with Belarusian President Lukashenko in Minsk, that the election is planned to be held as early as December this year or January 2026.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network