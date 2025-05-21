Bookcase project helps spread Vietnamese language in Thailand

A Vietnamese bookcase was launched at Khanh An Vietnamese language school in Vietnam Town, Thailand’s northeastern Udon Thani province, on May 18.

Featuring 600 titles, the bookcase offers a diverse range of content suitable for all ages and proficiency levels. It includes colourful picture books for young children who are beginners in their mother tongue, as well as textbooks and reference materials for students at Vietnamese language schools across Thailand.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen, Dinh Hoang Linh, emphasised that the bookcase holds profound significance in preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language within the Vietnamese community in Thailand.