Trump Organization breaks ground on $1.5b golf resort complex project in Hung Yen

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Khoai Chau urban complex, eco-tourism and golf course project in Hung Yen Province, or the Trump International Hung Yen project.

Eric Trump, vice president of the Trump Organisation and son of US President Donald Trump, also participated in the ceremony, alongside other Vietnamese and US senior officials, including US Ambassador Marc Knapper.

The Trump International Hung Yen project spans nearly 1,000ha with a total investment of over US$1.5 billion. It will feature a 54-hole VIP golf course, luxury villas, a modern urban complex and international-standard amenities.

This is the first Trump-branded development in Vietnam and a strategic partnership between the Trump Organisation and Hung Yen Company, a member of the Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation.