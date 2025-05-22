Trump Organization breaks ground on $1.5b golf resort complex project in Hung Yen

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Khoai Chau urban complex, eco-tourism and golf course project in Hung Yen Province, or the Trump International Hung Yen project.
Eric Trump, vice president of the Trump Organisation and son of US President Donald Trump, also participated in the ceremony, alongside other Vietnamese and US senior officials, including US Ambassador Marc Knapper.
The Trump International Hung Yen project spans nearly 1,000ha with a total investment of over US$1.5 billion. It will feature a 54-hole VIP golf course, luxury villas, a modern urban complex and international-standard amenities.
This is the first Trump-branded development in Vietnam and a strategic partnership between the Trump Organisation and Hung Yen Company, a member of the Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation.
This high-profile project is set to boost economic growth, enhance tourism in the Red River Delta and become a landmark symbol of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the US.
In his remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his joy at attending the ceremony, highlighting that the project would strengthen Vietnam-US relations and foster foreign investor confidence, especially from American companies like Intel, Nike and Apple, as well as the Trump Organisation.
He emphasised that the presence of Eric Trump and his wife at the groundbreaking ceremony added momentum and inspiration to the project.
The Government leader also urged local authorities to provide maximum support and facilitate the completion of the project within two years. The completion is anticipated to coincide with the APEC 2027 summit in Vietnam, further boosting the province’s service sector and enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.
He noted that in Donald Trump's first term as the President of the US, he had visited Vietnam twice, and Vietnam is looking forward to future visits by the President, as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US continue to grow positively, contributing to peaceful, cooperative environment in the region and the world.
Chairman of Kinh Bac, Dang Thanh Tam, shared the vision of making Hung Yen a leading golf and lifestyle destination in Asia, bringing world-class golf experiences to the region.
Eric Trump praised Vietnam as one of the world’s most promising markets. He said he was proud to bring the Trump brand to a fast-growing country and that the project would be both iconic and a lasting symbol of excellence for Vietnam’s future.
He also emphasised the investors' commitment to completing the project within two years, ensuring it becomes "the envy of all of Asia and the entire world".
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network