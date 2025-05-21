Vietnam partners with the US to develop nuclear power plants

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the agreement focuses on investment models for energy infrastructure, technology transfer and human resource training, citing a statement from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Hanoi and Washington are currently engaged in the second round of trade talks following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 46% tariff on Vietnamese goods as part of his global trade measures, the ministry stated.

Vietnam holds the third-largest trade surplus with the United States after China and Mexico and is keen to address the trade imbalance to avert the tariff threat.