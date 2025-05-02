Korea clinches $18b Czech nuclear plant deal

Korea has secured an $18 billion contract to build two nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic, marking its first nuclear reactor export in 16 years and its first entry in the European nuclear power sector.

The Czech government on Wednesday announced that a contract will be signed with the Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power on May 7, as it decided to acquire an 80 % stake in Elektrarna Dukovany II, a subsidiary of state-owned power company CEZ, to facilitate the deal.

CEZ initially planned to build a single reactor at its Dukovany nuclear power plant with government loans and guarantees. However, after the government decided to increase the number of reactors to be built to two, CEZ has been looking for alternative financing options.

Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy welcomed the Czech government’s announcement on the official signing date of the contract, adding that the two countries are discussing the details of the signing ceremony.