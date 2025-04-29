Korea’s per capita GDP set to fall below 2022 levels: IMF

The International Monetary Fund has revised its forecast for Korea, projecting that its per capita gross domestic product will revert to 2022 levels this year while extending the timeline for its economy to reach the $40,000 milestone.

The IMF estimated Korea's 2025 per capita GDP to be $34,642. The metric, used to assess living standards and economic well-being, declined 4.1 % from the previous year, according to its "World Economic Outlook" report released last Tuesday.

The IMF has markedly revised its forecast for the Korean economy downward compared to six months ago.

In its October report last year, the global lender projected that the $40,000 milestone would be within Korea's reach in 2027. However, it has since added two more years, pushing the timeline to 2029.

The forecast for 2029 has also been lowered by nearly 10 % to $40,341 from the $44,347 it estimated in October.