Hun Sen: Disputed border area is Cambodian territory; I visited in 2009

The brief firefight on the morning of May 28 – in Techo Morodok village, Morodok commune, Choam Ksan district – resulted in the death of Suon Rorn, aged 48, a resident of the province’s Kampenh village, in Choam Ksan district’s Yeang commune.

He also responded to social media questions about Cambodia’s readiness amid claims that Thailand is preparing to use fighter jets.

“This question is just a provocation, but if it’s true, Cambodia is also prepared. We have weapons ready to shoot down planes. That’s all I’ll say to the commenter,” he said.

“We’re ready to bring down aircraft if necessary,” he reiterated.

Hun Sen does not expect the tense situation at the point to spread to other areas, such as Ta Moan Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, Preah Vihear Temple or any other part of the border. He emphasised the importance of restricting any military matters to that location, with no expansion of broader military involvement.

“I hope the Thai government and its leaders share Cambodia’s mindset of strengthening good neighbourly relations. The visit in April by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra brought further fruits of cooperation. Such incidents should not happen,” he said.

He added that Cambodia still seeks to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Niem Chheng

The Pnom Penh Post

Asia News Network