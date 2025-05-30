Hun Sen: Disputed border area is Cambodian territory; I visited in 2009

Speaking in a special address this morning, May 29, Hun Sen explained that in the past, he had even visited the area in question himself.
“The place where the issue arose yesterday, I sat there in 2009. Why would it be their land? I’m not convinced. Why did our soldier die there?” he asked.
He also reassured the public that the deployment of troops and heavy weapons to the border is not intended to start a conflict with Thailand, but to ensure the Kingdom is prepared for a worst-case scenario. Like the military confrontations that took place from 2008 to 2011 over Cambodia’s Preah Vihear temple. He urged citizens to trust the government’s leadership and the military’s capabilities and remain calm.
According to Hun Sen, this evening, Srey Deuk, deputy commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and commander of the third division, will meet with his Thai counterparts to resolve the issue. He hopes the situation at the disputed area, also known as “Triangular Point” or Mum Bei will be returned to the state without further violence.
The brief firefight on the morning of May 28 – in Techo Morodok village, Morodok commune, Choam Ksan district – resulted in the death of Suon Rorn, aged 48, a resident of the province’s Kampenh village, in Choam Ksan district’s Yeang commune.
He also responded to social media questions about Cambodia’s readiness amid claims that Thailand is preparing to use fighter jets.
“This question is just a provocation, but if it’s true, Cambodia is also prepared. We have weapons ready to shoot down planes. That’s all I’ll say to the commenter,” he said.
“We’re ready to bring down aircraft if necessary,” he reiterated.
Hun Sen does not expect the tense situation at the point to spread to other areas, such as Ta Moan Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, Preah Vihear Temple or any other part of the border. He emphasised the importance of restricting any military matters to that location, with no expansion of broader military involvement.
“I hope the Thai government and its leaders share Cambodia’s mindset of strengthening good neighbourly relations. The visit in April by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra brought further fruits of cooperation. Such incidents should not happen,” he said.
He added that Cambodia still seeks to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
Niem Chheng
The Pnom Penh Post
Asia News Network