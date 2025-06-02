4 Myanmar workers killed in Bangkok crash get B1M each

At around 4 am on November 29, 2024, a crane frame collapsed while they were installing concrete blocks at the construction site of a 21-mile expressway overpass on the Samut Sakhon Expressway (RAMA-2), Thailand.
The collapse resulted in the death of four Myanmar workers, and negotiations were held between the relevant Thai company, the Myanmar Labour Attaché, and the Myanmar Embassy’s friends’ group under the guidance of the Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand to obtain compensation.
In this regard, on May 30, at the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, UDONSAK CHIANGMAI Co., Ltd., a Thai company, presented a total of four million baht in humanitarian compensation to the four families of the deceased workers, one million baht per person, in the presence of Myanmar Embassy officials, according to the Office of the Labour Attaché.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network