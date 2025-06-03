Thai man jailed in Singapore for bribe after public urination

But by offering the $7 ( 177 baht ) bribe to the pair, who rejected it, Nanjaijumpa Kham-Ai, 54, landed himself in jail instead.
On June 2, the Thai national was sentenced to 10 days’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of offering corrupt gratification. A similar charge was taken into consideration for his sentencing.
The court heard that Nanjaijumpa has worked in Singapore since 2017. The incident happened at about 7pm on December 17, 2024.
Nanjaijumpa was employed as a farm worker in Lorong Semangka in Sungei Tengah, a district near Choa Chu Kang.
On that day, he had just ended work and cycled to a place near Sungei Tengah Lodge. He parked his bicycle near a shop, where he sought repairs for his malfunctioning cellphone.
Upon realising he did not have enough cash for payment, he decided to cycle back to the farm to get money.
Before he got back on his bicycle, he urinated into a nearby drain.
Two auxiliary police officers employed by Certis Cisco and deployed to the National Environment Agency, Ong Seng Hock and Prabakar Hisparan, were on patrol nearby and saw Nanjaijumpa’s act.
They approached him and told him he had committed an offence. Subsequently, they asked for his identification in order to prepare a printed summons requiring him to pay a fine.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Tung Shou Pin said: “(Nanjaijumpa) was in a rush to collect the money and pay for his phone repairs before the shop closed, and wanted the (officers) to let him go quickly.”
Nanjaijumpa told Ong that it was “common for people to urinate there” and asked the latter to “let the matter go” in Hokkien, DPP Tung added.
The foreigner then offered $7 cash to Ong, who declined and explained that they could not accept the money.
Prabakar similarly rejected the bribe when Nanjaijumpa repeated the same offer to him.
Seeing that both men refused the cash, Nanjaijumpa put it directly into Prabakar’s sling bag. Ong immediately asked Nanjaijumpa to take the money back, explaining that they were public servants and could not accept bribes.
Prabakar called the police, and Nanjaijumpa was arrested.
DPP Tung said there would be considerable damage to Singapore’s reputation if the officers had accepted the gratification.
Nanjaijumpa, who did not have a lawyer, apologised to the court during his mitigation.
He said via a Thai interpreter: “I promise not to do it again.”
For corruptly giving gratification, Nanjaijumpa could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.
Christine Tan
The Straits Times
Asia News Network