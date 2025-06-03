Thai man jailed in Singapore for bribe after public urination

But by offering the $7 ( 177 baht ) bribe to the pair, who rejected it, Nanjaijumpa Kham-Ai, 54, landed himself in jail instead.

On June 2, the Thai national was sentenced to 10 days’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of offering corrupt gratification. A similar charge was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that Nanjaijumpa has worked in Singapore since 2017. The incident happened at about 7pm on December 17, 2024.

Nanjaijumpa was employed as a farm worker in Lorong Semangka in Sungei Tengah, a district near Choa Chu Kang.

On that day, he had just ended work and cycled to a place near Sungei Tengah Lodge. He parked his bicycle near a shop, where he sought repairs for his malfunctioning cellphone.