Kunlavut clinches Singapore Open 2025 title following 2-0 victory

The two players had faced each other six times, with Kunlavut holding a dominant head-to-head record, winning five of those encounters. He started the first game with confidence, quickly pulling ahead to claim an emphatic 21-6 victory.

In the second game, Lu Guang Zu tried to adjust his play to regain momentum, but struggled with concentration and timing, making multiple unforced errors. Meanwhile, the Thai badminton star remained in control and secured the win with a 21-10 finish.