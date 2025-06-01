Kunlavut clinches Singapore Open 2025 title following 2-0 victory

Kunlavut, who was recently promoted to the unofficial world No 1 badminton ranking, defeated Lu Guang Zu, the world No 15 from China, 2-0, taking just 37 minutes to seal the victory.
The two players had faced each other six times, with Kunlavut holding a dominant head-to-head record, winning five of those encounters. He started the first game with confidence, quickly pulling ahead to claim an emphatic 21-6 victory.
In the second game, Lu Guang Zu tried to adjust his play to regain momentum, but struggled with concentration and timing, making multiple unforced errors. Meanwhile, the Thai badminton star remained in control and secured the win with a 21-10 finish.
The Singapore Open 2025, held from May 27 to June 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, featured a total prize pool of US$1 million (approximately 33 million baht).
Kunlavut is set to officially rise to world No 1 when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announces the latest rankings on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. With this championship title, the Thai Olympic silver medallist will gain an additional 4,400 points, bringing his total to 97,179.