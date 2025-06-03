Malaysian King’s visit creates a buzz

At about 9am on June 3 last year, the restaurant, famous for its nasi lemak, had the honour of welcoming His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for the first time.

His Majesty, then in his first year as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, chose to celebrate his official birthday with a simple traditional breakfast at the restaurant.

“It was such a great honour to have the Yang di-Pertuan Agong grace the restaurant and enjoy a meal we prepared.

“What made it even more special was that His Majesty had chosen to drop by for breakfast here on such a special day,” said Nasi Lemak Wanjo Kampung Baru restaurant manager Mohd Nazri Samsuddin.

Mohd Nazri, the third-generation caretaker of the restaurant, said Sultan Ibrahim’s visit sparked excitement among customers, many of whom took the opportunity to snap photos with His Majesty.

“Everyone was surprised by the visit, as it is not every day we get to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in person.