Malaysian King’s visit creates a buzz

At about 9am on June 3 last year, the restaurant, famous for its nasi lemak, had the honour of welcoming His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for the first time.
His Majesty, then in his first year as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, chose to celebrate his official birthday with a simple traditional breakfast at the restaurant.
“It was such a great honour to have the Yang di-Pertuan Agong grace the restaurant and enjoy a meal we prepared.
“What made it even more special was that His Majesty had chosen to drop by for breakfast here on such a special day,” said Nasi Lemak Wanjo Kampung Baru restaurant manager Mohd Nazri Samsuddin.
Mohd Nazri, the third-generation caretaker of the restaurant, said Sultan Ibrahim’s visit sparked excitement among customers, many of whom took the opportunity to snap photos with His Majesty.
“Everyone was surprised by the visit, as it is not every day we get to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in person.
“Many were also in awe of His Majesty’s easy-going and down-to-earth personality, which is not what one might expect from a King.
“Unfortunately, I was unable to be among the lucky ones who met His Majesty, as I was out of town when the surprise visit occurred.
“I hope that some day, I’ll have the opportunity to meet His Majesty and serve him a meal in person. That is the dream,” the 45-year-old said, adding that Sultan Ibrahim had nasi lemak during the visit.
He also noted that Sultan Ibrahim’s visit had since drawn more crowds to the restaurant, which was founded by his grandmother in 1963.
“We have had other well-known figures visiting the restaurant before, including former prime ministers Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Muhyiddin Yassin.
“However, that was the first time we received a royal guest.
“Although His Majesty has yet to make a second visit here, his officers have come several times to collect packed food for him,” Mohd Nazri added.
Hua Mui restaurant, a decades-old eatery in Johor Baru, also welcomed a royal visit on a special day.
On January 23 this year, His Majesty marked the anniversary of his accession to the throne with yet another breakfast, this time featuring a chicken chop with a local twist.
His Majesty’s visit drew a large crowd to the restaurant, with many eager to catch a glimpse of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
The third-generation owner of the restaurant, Jeremy Chiang, said he was honoured and touched that the King chose to spend such an important day at the 79-year-old family restaurant.
“His Majesty visited this restaurant back in 2017, but I wasn’t here at that time.
“His Majesty’s visit to the restaurant in January was not only the first time I got to serve him, but also the first time I saw him in person,” the 44-year-old quipped.
Jeremy, who is learning the ropes from his 71-year-old father, David Chiang, described the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as a humble person.
“His Majesty’s unexpected visit, accompanied by Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar, was a pleasant surprise for all of us, including our staff and patrons who were enjoying breakfast that morning.
“Although he is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim was very humble and down-to-earth with everyone,” Jeremy said, adding that His Majesty spent nearly an hour dining and engaging warmly with the people.
He added that other members of the Johor royal family, especially Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris, have also visited the restaurant from time to time.
“It is always an honour to serve His Majesty and the Johor royal family.
“We are grateful for their support over the years, which has not only helped drive business but also promoted Malaysia’s local delicacies,” he said.
He said Sultan Ibrahim had their signature Hainanese chicken chop with a glass of iced kopi-o during his visit.
“It was a privilege to have shared a piece of our tradition with him.
“We are honoured and grateful to His Majesty for the wonderful visit and for sharing this memorable moment with us.
“It has truly inspired us to serve with pride and passion,” he said, adding that he hoped to meet His Majesty again in the future.
