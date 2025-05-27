ASEAN and GCC approve declaration on economic cooperation

The Summit endorsed two key documents: the Joint Statement of the Second Summit of ASEAN and GCC, and the Joint Declaration on Economic Cooperation between ASEAN and GCC.
These documents will benefit Thailand by promoting relations and collaboration between ASEAN member states and countries beyond the region, particularly in areas where Thailand aims to enhance its capabilities. These include strengthening security and stability, improving connectivity, and addressing climate change.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered a statement to the meeting, noting that escalating geopolitical tensions and vulnerabilities in global supply chains have made regional cooperation more crucial than ever. To build shared economic and social security, she proposed an approach under the framework of the “3Ps”:
Prosperity: The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of enhancing economic cooperation, particularly trade and investment, to mitigate uncertainties arising from external factors such as changes in US trade and tariff policies. This highlights the increasing necessity for economic diversification and resilience.
She advocated for stronger connections between the business sectors of both regions, especially in halal industries, clean energy, food security, and MSMEs. Additionally, she supported the continued establishment of the ASEAN-GCC Business Forum and encouraged feasibility studies for a potential free trade agreement (FTA) between ASEAN and the GCC.
People: The Prime Minister called for tangible cooperation between the peoples of both regions, focusing on mobility and personnel exchanges in sectors such as tourism, healthcare, and medicine. She proposed joint activities to stimulate tourism and cultural exchange.
Planet: Both ASEAN and the GCC are severely affected by climate change, necessitating joint efforts to advance green agendas and sustainable transitions to green economies.
Thailand is ready to promote knowledge sharing and technological cooperation. She proposed that the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogues in Bangkok collaborate with relevant GCC agencies to drive cooperation on issues such as green finance and energy transition.
Moreover, Paetongtarn expressed concern over the situation in the Gaza Strip, urging all parties to pursue ceasefire negotiations and hostage exchange agreements to facilitate humanitarian aid. She emphasised Thailand’s continued support for the two-state solution and thanked all parties involved for their cooperation in safely repatriating Thai nationals in January.
In closing, the Thai Prime Minister stated that ASEAN-GCC cooperation should be pursued in concrete terms within existing frameworks. She stressed the importance of translating intentions into tangible actions and continuing leadership-level dialogues to sustainably advance the prosperity, well-being, and environmental security of both regions.