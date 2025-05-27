ASEAN and GCC approve declaration on economic cooperation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered a statement to the meeting, noting that escalating geopolitical tensions and vulnerabilities in global supply chains have made regional cooperation more crucial than ever. To build shared economic and social security, she proposed an approach under the framework of the “3Ps”:

Prosperity: The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of enhancing economic cooperation, particularly trade and investment, to mitigate uncertainties arising from external factors such as changes in US trade and tariff policies. This highlights the increasing necessity for economic diversification and resilience.

She advocated for stronger connections between the business sectors of both regions, especially in halal industries, clean energy, food security, and MSMEs. Additionally, she supported the continued establishment of the ASEAN-GCC Business Forum and encouraged feasibility studies for a potential free trade agreement (FTA) between ASEAN and the GCC.

People: The Prime Minister called for tangible cooperation between the peoples of both regions, focusing on mobility and personnel exchanges in sectors such as tourism, healthcare, and medicine. She proposed joint activities to stimulate tourism and cultural exchange.

Planet: Both ASEAN and the GCC are severely affected by climate change, necessitating joint efforts to advance green agendas and sustainable transitions to green economies.

Thailand is ready to promote knowledge sharing and technological cooperation. She proposed that the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogues in Bangkok collaborate with relevant GCC agencies to drive cooperation on issues such as green finance and energy transition.