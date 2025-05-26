Paetongtarn denies UK meeting with Yingluck, says Thaksin is in Thailand

Speaking at Wing 6 of the Royal Thai Air Force Base in Don Mueang, Bangkok, she also clarified a photo posted online showing her with former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, saying it was an old picture, not taken during this trip.

When asked about social media users scrutinising her hairstyle in the photo and comparing it with her current look, Paetongtarn brushed off the speculation with humour:

“Does parting my hair the same way every time prove anything? Luckily, I haven’t had nose surgery—then people would really jump to conclusions,” she said, firmly denying she met Yingluck during the trip.

On whether she had met Yingluck, the prime minister responded, “No, we didn’t meet.”

However, she acknowledged that the two remain in contact, particularly after the recent ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court ordering Yingluck to pay damages over the controversial rice-pledging scheme.