Paetongtarn denies UK meeting with Yingluck, says Thaksin is in Thailand

Speaking at Wing 6 of the Royal Thai Air Force Base in Don Mueang, Bangkok, she also clarified a photo posted online showing her with former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, saying it was an old picture, not taken during this trip.
When asked about social media users scrutinising her hairstyle in the photo and comparing it with her current look, Paetongtarn brushed off the speculation with humour:
“Does parting my hair the same way every time prove anything? Luckily, I haven’t had nose surgery—then people would really jump to conclusions,” she said, firmly denying she met Yingluck during the trip.
On whether she had met Yingluck, the prime minister responded, “No, we didn’t meet.”
However, she acknowledged that the two remain in contact, particularly after the recent ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court ordering Yingluck to pay damages over the controversial rice-pledging scheme.
“Of course, we talk—especially in situations like this. We support each other,” Paetongtarn said.
Regarding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is due for a court hearing on June 13 at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions concerning his medical stay at the Police General Hospital, Paetongtarn said she wasn’t sure whether he would attend in person but believed “there shouldn’t be any obstacles.”
When asked whether Thaksin was still in Thailand or had left the country, Paetongtarn dismissed the rumours:
“He’s still here. He called me just a little while ago after I got back from Monaco. He’s still at Chan Song La residence—hasn’t gone anywhere.”
She also denied allegations that her UK visit was aimed at exploring an escape route for Thaksin.
“That’s not true at all. If anything, I went to check out schools for my children,” she said.
Despite mounting public drama, the prime minister insisted it has not distracted her from her duties.
“Not at all. None of this is true, so it doesn’t affect me. I’m focused on working hard. Right now, I’m just a bit jet-lagged and a little tired, but I’ll be boarding another flight soon,” she said, adding that she’s always open to clarifying concerns from the public.
“If people aren’t comfortable with something and I can explain it, I’d be happy to. And if I can’t answer right away, I’ll find the information.”
“The trip to the UK was far from a vacation. Maybe on the last day, I wandered around the airport a bit—but I was there to work,” she stressed.
“In London, I had discussions with the Ministry of Commerce regarding trade issues and the potential for an FTA. We also talked about what products the UK is interested in, and I believe those conversations were definitely beneficial.”
She also confirmed that during her visit to Monaco, she held talks about the possibility of hosting a Formula One (F1) race in Thailand and had an audience with Prince Albert II of Monaco.
“Did the media cover any of that—or were they just following my hair part?” she quipped.
As for the F1 project, Paetongtarn expressed optimism:
“It’s highly possible. We’ve made promising progress. I expect we’ll have more clarity in the next two to three months.”