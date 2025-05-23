Yingluck’s comeback still on track? 5 reasons her THB 10bn court defeat won’t stop her return

3. New “Home Detention” Rules May Apply

Thailand is launching a pilot program allowing certain offenders to serve sentences outside of prison due to overcrowding. The regulations are still evolving, but there's talk of expanding eligibility from 4-year to 5-year sentences, which could include Yingluck.

This opens the door for her to return to Thailand, serve her sentence at home, and benefit from court-ordered house arrest instead of incarceration. Legal steps still need time — especially as her legal team prepares a new lawsuit challenging the damage claim.

4. Stable Life Abroad

Yingluck is reportedly living abroad with her son, and their relationship has significantly improved. This stability makes it easier for her to wait for the right timing to return, unlike her brother who returned under intense political and public scrutiny.

5. Active and Unbothered

Now in her early 50s, Yingluck continues to travel, conduct business, and maintain an active life overseas. Although she wishes to reunite with her family in Thailand, sources say she is not under major stress and is prepared to wait for a strategic and less damaging return.



Minority Opinions in the Ruling

Of the 56 Supreme Administrative Court judges, 5 issued dissenting opinions:

4 judges supported the lower court’s ruling, arguing Yingluck should not be held financially liable, as she had already forwarded the State Audit Office’s findings on rice scheme corruption to the Commerce Minister for corrective action. Hence, she fulfilled her duty.

1 judge believed she should be partially responsible — but only for 20% of the damages, after deducting the role of other government agencies and system-wide failures in the rice release mechanism.