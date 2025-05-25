Pheu Thai to Invoke admin court law to seek reduced penalty for Yingluck

The Pheu Thai Party announced on Sunday that it plans to invoke an administrative court procedure to request a reduction in the financial penalty imposed on former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra in connection with damages from the rice-pledging scheme.

According to Pheu Thai spokesman Danuporn Punnakan, the party will ask the Supreme Administrative Court to reconsider the amount Yingluck has been ordered to pay, despite a final ruling already having been issued.

Supreme Court Ordered Yingluck to Pay Half of G-to-G Damages

On Thursday, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that Yingluck, as the then-prime minister, was liable for failing to prevent a fraudulent government-to-government (G-to-G) rice deal, and ordered her to pay 10.028 billion baht, which represents half of the 20.057 billion baht in total damages from the scheme.