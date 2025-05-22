Paetongtarn visits two venues in London to promote Thai soft power

At 10am on Wednesday (London time), the Prime Minister and her team visited Fight City Gym in Moorgate, one of 4,000 martial arts centres across the UK.

“There are more than 50 Muay Thai gyms in London alone,” the Prime Minister posted on X, emphasising that Muay Thai is a distinctly Thai sport with a strong brand identity and a global following.

Following discussions with gym owners, promoters and trainers, the government has devised several key measures, including developing a Muay Thai curriculum that meets international standards, facilitating visa and work permit processes for Muay Thai instructors, supporting the establishment of Muay Thai gyms overseas, and setting gym standards through certification by the Board of Boxing Sport.