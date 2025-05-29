Royal Initiatives Advance via Thai-Malaysian MOU in Agriculture\"

Both parties sincerely hope that following this signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture, there will be an exchange process to develop skills and academic knowledge in agriculture, education, research, environmental development, as well as joint personnel development between both parties. We hope these efforts will be beneficial and can be applied to promote and expand concrete results for people in the communities.

The objective of the MOU is to promote collaboration in the field of human resource development, diplomatic training, and academic exchanges between the two countries. The MOU signing ceremony is marked as one of the commemorative activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia.

On this occasion, His Excellency Panyarak Poolthup gave a special lecture on “Cambodia - Thailand Diplomatic Relations” as the first activity under this MOU. The lecture was attended by about 70 Cambodian officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, as well as officials from other Cambodian government agencies and students.