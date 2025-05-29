Royal Initiatives Advance via Thai-Malaysian MOU in Agriculture\"

The ceremony was witnessed by Arthit Sukhkasem, Deputy Director-General of the Land Development, Prof Huzili bin Hussin, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International), UMK, Chayanit Pasatika, Deputy Consul-General, the Royal Thai Consulate General in Kota Bharu, Saiyut Petchsuk, Director of the Pikun Thong Royal Development Study Centre and the officials of relevant parties.
This initiative originated when Siamese community leaders in Kelantan State and executives from Universiti Malaysia Kelantan visited the Pikun Thong Royal Development Study Centre in 2022. During this visit, they learned about agricultural practices using the development concept based on the Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. Universiti Malaysia Kelantan expressed interest in establishing an agricultural cooperation project with the Pikun Thong Royal Development Study Centre, which is a matter of great pleasure. Furthermore, this initiative supports the royal aspiration of His Majesty the King to “Treasure, Preserve, and Build on” the implementation of the royal development projects.
Both parties sincerely hope that following this signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture, there will be an exchange process to develop skills and academic knowledge in agriculture, education, research, environmental development, as well as joint personnel development between both parties. We hope these efforts will be beneficial and can be applied to promote and expand concrete results for people in the communities.
The objective of the MOU is to promote collaboration in the field of human resource development, diplomatic training, and academic exchanges between the two countries. The MOU signing ceremony is marked as one of the commemorative activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia.
On this occasion, His Excellency Panyarak Poolthup gave a special lecture on “Cambodia - Thailand Diplomatic Relations” as the first activity under this MOU. The lecture was attended by about 70 Cambodian officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, as well as officials from other Cambodian government agencies and students.
On July 2, 2024, Universiti Malaysia Kalantan and the ORDPB agreed upon the final draft of the MOU.
On July 19, 2024, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn acknowledged the initiative on the agricultural cooperation between Universiti Malaysia Kalantan and the ORDPB, represented by the Pikun Thong RDSC, and the final draft of the MOU, agreed upon by both parties.
On October 22, 2024, Miss Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, as the Chairperson of the Royal Development Projects Board, approved the final draft of the MOU, and it is ready to be signed by both parties.