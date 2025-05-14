Bananas at risk of extinction amid climate crisis, fungal disease, and storms

Bananas—one of the world’s most popular and familiar fruits—may disappear from store shelves in the future. Latin America and the Caribbean, which supply 80% of the bananas sold in global supermarkets, are increasingly facing climate disasters that threaten their ability to produce the fruit.

By 2080, much of the region’s suitable land for banana cultivation may vanish due to rising temperatures and extreme weather, according to a report by Christian Aid, a UK-based relief and development charity.

“Climate change is affecting banana farmers globally. They are dealing with unpredictable weather, intense heat, floods, hurricanes, as well as increased pest and disease outbreaks,” said Anna Pierides, Senior Sustainable Sourcing Manager for Bananas at the Fairtrade Foundation.

Bananas are not just a global favorite—they are a nutritional lifeline for some of the world’s poorest populations. Over 400 million people rely on bananas for 15–27% of their daily calorie intake, making it the fourth most important food crop, after wheat, rice, and corn.