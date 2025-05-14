Bananas at risk of extinction amid climate crisis, fungal disease, and storms

Bananas—one of the world’s most popular and familiar fruits—may disappear from store shelves in the future. Latin America and the Caribbean, which supply 80% of the bananas sold in global supermarkets, are increasingly facing climate disasters that threaten their ability to produce the fruit.
By 2080, much of the region’s suitable land for banana cultivation may vanish due to rising temperatures and extreme weather, according to a report by Christian Aid, a UK-based relief and development charity.
“Climate change is affecting banana farmers globally. They are dealing with unpredictable weather, intense heat, floods, hurricanes, as well as increased pest and disease outbreaks,” said Anna Pierides, Senior Sustainable Sourcing Manager for Bananas at the Fairtrade Foundation.
Bananas are not just a global favorite—they are a nutritional lifeline for some of the world’s poorest populations. Over 400 million people rely on bananas for 15–27% of their daily calorie intake, making it the fourth most important food crop, after wheat, rice, and corn.
Bananas need a temperature range of 15–35°C to grow but are highly sensitive to drought. Many countries have experienced prolonged heatwaves over the past two years, killing off banana plants in large numbers—and heatwaves are expected to continue.
Storms also pose a major threat by damaging leaves, reducing the plant's ability to photosynthesize. Meanwhile, fungal diseases are becoming more dangerous due to rising temperatures, particularly Panama disease caused by Fusarium TR4, now found in Colombia and Peru, two major exporters to Europe.
“If nothing changes, the popular Cavendish banana could face extinction. The Fusarium TR4 fungus destroys the plant’s roots and could wipe out entire banana plantations worldwide,” warned Holly Woodward-Davey, a project coordinator at Banana Link.
Christian Aid argues that the most sustainable solution is for wealthy, high-emission countries to urgently reduce carbon output. Under the Paris Agreement, countries are expected to submit updated climate action plans this year, improving emissions reduction targets. The organization also calls for better international climate financing to help banana farmers adapt and survive.
“This is a critical opportunity for nations to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy while ensuring that climate finance reaches those in urgent need,” said Osai Ojigho, Director of Policy and Campaigns at Christian Aid.
Consumers also have a part to play by choosing fair trade products, which provide farmers with higher income. In the UK, for example—Europe’s largest per capita banana consumer—bananas are sold too cheaply in supermarkets, devaluing the fruit despite rising climate-related costs for growers.
“A fair price increases income, improves living standards, and boosts farmers’ resilience so they can keep farming in a changing climate,” Pierides added.
Choosing organic bananas also helps reduce the heavy use of chemical fertilizers, curbing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting local ecosystems.
The Cavendish banana, known for its bright yellow, curved shape, has been a global favorite since the 1950s. It was named after William Cavendish, the 6th Duke of Devonshire, who received the variety from Mauritius in 1834.
Initially believed to be disease-resistant, recent outbreaks of Panama disease in the Caribbean and elsewhere have cast doubt on its resilience. Because Cavendish bananas are cloned (not sexually reproduced), they lack genetic diversity, making them highly vulnerable.
Sally Musungu, an environmental researcher at the Schlumberger Foundation, said it’s time to move beyond the Cavendish and urgently explore banana biodiversity.
“Fortunately, there are hundreds of under-researched banana varieties with traits that make them more climate-resilient. We must explore this genetic diversity, and using modern tools like gene editing can help accelerate the development of new varieties that better serve farmers and adapt to future climates,” Musungu said.
Woodward-Davey concluded that the climate crisis and biodiversity loss call for a major rethink of the industrial food production system. Governments must reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ban the most toxic chemicals, and invest in transitioning to a fair, secure, and healthy food system.