Thailand striving to boost banana exports to Japan amid high demand
The export of Thai fresh bananas and their processed products to Japan is expected to generate up to 1.07 billion baht in revenue, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Thursday.
Caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased that Thai fresh bananas and their processed products are popular in Japan, he said.
He added that Thailand can use privileges under the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement to expand banana exports. The agreement exempts Thailand from tariff on 8,000 tonnes of bananas.
Anucha said the nutrient-packed fruit is popular in Japan because not only is it a tasty, healthy snack, but can also be used as an ingredient in many desserts, citing a Department of International Trade Promotion report.
Though the fruit can be cultivated in Japan, the yields are often low due to the weather, he said, adding that the country imports more than 1 million tonnes of bananas annually.
He said Thailand would be able to export more bananas to Japan, adding that the government has prepared a plan to boost the productivity of Thai farmers.
"The PM has faith in the quality of Thai fruit being accepted by many countries," he said, adding that the government is ready to promote Thai fruits to meet international demands along with boosting the potential of fruit exporters and farmers.