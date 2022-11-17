Thai, Japanese ministers discuss trade, commercial tie-ups

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit met with Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Wednesday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Jurin said Nishimura presented a project to celebrate 50 years of ties between Japan and Asean under the concept "Co-create Vision", with a highlight on building at least 100 networks of private Japanese and Asean firms by boosting business matching and joint investments across various industries.

Japan has earmarked a budget of 8 billion yen (2.1 billion baht) for the project.

Nishimura also affirmed that Japan would fully support the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which groups Thailand, Japan and 13 other countries. The RCEP is currently considered the world’s largest free trade bloc, said Jurin.

Japan also urged the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to continue its mission to establish economic relationships in the region among 14 member countries, including Thailand, Japan, the United States and Australia.

The IPEF was officially announced in May this year in Tokyo and, together, its members represent 40 per cent of the world’s GDP.