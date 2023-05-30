Thailand targets Japan in bid to boost banana exports
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is pushing to bump up the export of Thai bananas to Japan to meet the surge in demand.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, DITP director-general, said on Tuesday that the nutrient-packed fruit is popular in Japan because not only is it a tasty, healthy snack, but can also be used as an ingredient in many desserts.
Though the fruit can be cultivated in Japan, the yields are often low due to the weather, he said, adding that the country imports more than 1 million tonnes of bananas annually.
However, he said, Thailand only exports 2,890 tonnes of bananas to Japan per year, even though the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA) exempts tariff for 8,000 tonnes of Thai bananas.
“We have the opportunity to expand our market share for bananas in Japan,” he said.
Chanthapat Panjamanond, director of the Thai Trade Centre in Tokyo, said Thailand was facing problems exporting bananas to Japan as the Philippines holds 76% of the banana market share there.
Nevertheless, now is the time for Thailand to penetrate the banana market in Japan because the Philippines has increased the price of Cavendish bananas due to rising costs.
The Philippines is also suffering a plague in its banana plantations, he added.
He said the Tokyo Thai Trade Centre is negotiating with Japanese importers and Thai exporters to boost sales.
Chanthapat also pointed out that Thai bananas taste far better than other varieties, plus Thailand also produces plenty of banana-based products.