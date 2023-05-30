Thailand targets Japan in bid to boost banana exports

Chanthapat Panjamanond, director of the Thai Trade Centre in Tokyo, said Thailand was facing problems exporting bananas to Japan as the Philippines holds 76% of the banana market share there.

Nevertheless, now is the time for Thailand to penetrate the banana market in Japan because the Philippines has increased the price of Cavendish bananas due to rising costs.

The Philippines is also suffering a plague in its banana plantations, he added.

He said the Tokyo Thai Trade Centre is negotiating with Japanese importers and Thai exporters to boost sales.

Chanthapat also pointed out that Thai bananas taste far better than other varieties, plus Thailand also produces plenty of banana-based products.