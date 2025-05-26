Melioidosis alert: Thai health officials warn high-risk groups amid case spike

Dr Taweechai Wisanuyothin, Director of the Region 9 Disease Control Office based in Nakhon Ratchasima, reported an outbreak of the disease in the region, with 147 confirmed cases and 5 deaths recorded from the beginning of the year up until May 19.

The highest number of cases was reported in Buriram province, with 61 infections and one death. This was followed by Surin (37 cases), Nakhon Ratchasima (33 cases, 1 death), and Chaiyaphum (16 cases, 3 deaths).

The majority of patients were elderly, particularly those aged 65 and above, followed by individuals aged 55–64 and 45–54, respectively. In terms of occupation, rice farmers and agricultural workers were the most affected.