Myanmar plans to export 3 million tonnes of rice and broken rice in 2025-2026 FY

The Department of Agriculture has invited companies wishing to apply for registration to export rice and broken rice to China to submit expressions of interest (EOI).
Companies wishing to export rice and broken rice to China are required to comply with the Sanitary and Phytosanitary-SPS agreements signed between Myanmar and China.
New companies (excluding companies with previous licenses) wishing to apply for registration to export rice and broken rice should submit their Expressions of Interest to the Department of Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and the Technical Working Group on Exporting Rice and Broken Rice to China of the MRF and submit the proposals no later than June 30, 2025.
Applications can be obtained from the Department of Agriculture (Crop Protection Branch), Bayintnaung Road, West Gyokone, Insein, Yangon, and the Technical Working Group on Exporting Rice and Broken Rice to China of the MRF.
According to the MRF, more than 142,000 tonnes of rice and broken rice were exported abroad in April of the 2025-2026 FY, and this was only exported through sea trade.
In the 2024-2025 FY, more than 2.48 million tonnes of rice and broken rice were exported, with the highest export volume in October at more than 424,000 tonnes, according to the MRF.
In March 2025, more than 113,000 tonnes of rice and broken rice were exported, of which more than 100,000 tonnes were exported by sea and 500 tonnes were exported through the border.
In February 2025, 129,452.9 tonnes of rice were exported through sea trade, and there was no rice export from the border.
In January 2025, rice and broken rice exports amounted to 209,598.5 tonnes through maritime trade, and there was no rice export from the border.
In December 2024, 337,490.26 tonnes of rice and broken rice were exported through sea trade, and there was no rice export from the border.
Rice exports by country were as per following: 107,450 tonnes to Indonesia, 37,713 tonnes to China, 31,940 tonnes to Cote D'Ivoire, 5,793 tonnes to the Philippines, and 5,116 tonnes to Poland. Broken rice exports by country were as per following: 52,358 tonnes to Senegal, 27,650 tonnes to Belgium, 17,573 tonnes to China, 15,000 tonnes to Cote D'Ivoire, and 4,900 tonnes to the United Kingdom. A total of 337,490.26 tonnes of rice and broken rice were exported in December 2024.
In October 2024, 424,534.27 tonnes of rice and broken rice were exported through sea trade and only 250 tonnes through the border, for a total of 424,784.27 tonnes.
In September 2024, rice exports abroad amounted to 216,729.13 tonnes through sea trade and 2,836 tonnes through the border, for a total of 219,565.13 tonnes.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network