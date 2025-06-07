Myanmar plans to export 3 million tonnes of rice and broken rice in 2025-2026 FY

The Department of Agriculture has invited companies wishing to apply for registration to export rice and broken rice to China to submit expressions of interest (EOI).

Companies wishing to export rice and broken rice to China are required to comply with the Sanitary and Phytosanitary-SPS agreements signed between Myanmar and China.

New companies (excluding companies with previous licenses) wishing to apply for registration to export rice and broken rice should submit their Expressions of Interest to the Department of Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and the Technical Working Group on Exporting Rice and Broken Rice to China of the MRF and submit the proposals no later than June 30, 2025.

Applications can be obtained from the Department of Agriculture (Crop Protection Branch), Bayintnaung Road, West Gyokone, Insein, Yangon, and the Technical Working Group on Exporting Rice and Broken Rice to China of the MRF.