Urgent action after Myanmar cargo ship runs aground near Surin Islands, damaging coral reefs and threatening marine life



Five Urgent Measures Implemented:

1. Oil Spill Prevention

The park’s dive team has conducted a thorough inspection of the ship, both externally and internally, to locate and seal the fuel intake and outlet valves, preventing any oil leakage.

2. Preparedness for Oil Spill Control

The park has coordinated with the Port Authority and private sector partners to secure oil booms to contain any potential oil slicks on the water’s surface.

3. Emergency Response Team Preparation

The park has requested assistance from the Royal Thai Navy and Phang Nga Naval Base to deploy resources and personnel, including the HTMS Panyi, in case of a major oil spill.

4. Legal Action

The Khuraburi Police Station is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, gathering evidence to support the case against the responsible party. Mu Ko Surin National Park is cooperating with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and the Marine National Park Operations Center to evaluate the damage to the marine ecosystem.

5. Underwater Resource Restoration

The park, along with marine experts and the diving community, is conducting a detailed survey of the underwater damage. They are also cleaning up debris from the ship, including cardboard, fabric, truck tires, and hoses, and have declared the area off-limits to facilitate the recovery of natural resources.

The park authorities have urged the public and tourists to stay clear of the affected area to ensure safety and allow officials to carry out the necessary recovery operations.