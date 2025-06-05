Urgent action after Myanmar cargo ship runs aground near Surin Islands, damaging coral reefs and threatening marine life

Mu Ko Surin National Park in Phang Nga Province has announced urgent measures following a Myanmar cargo ship running aground on a coral reef near the park. The incident, which occurred on June 1, resulted in significant damage to the coral reefs in the area. Authorities are concerned about potential oil leakage from the ship and are taking immediate steps to mitigate environmental damage.
Kriengkrai Pohchareon, Head of Mu Ko Surin National Park, reported that an initial assessment showed damage to 75 metres of coral, with the most significant damage between 45-75 metres, where the ship had become stranded. The coral under the hull was crushed and almost completely destroyed.
The authorities have raised concerns over the potential oil spill from the ship, which could severely impact the marine environment. While the salvage operation has been delayed due to the monsoon season, which brings strong winds and waves, discussions are ongoing among relevant agencies to manage the situation effectively.
1. Oil Spill Prevention
The park’s dive team has conducted a thorough inspection of the ship, both externally and internally, to locate and seal the fuel intake and outlet valves, preventing any oil leakage.
2. Preparedness for Oil Spill Control
The park has coordinated with the Port Authority and private sector partners to secure oil booms to contain any potential oil slicks on the water’s surface.
3. Emergency Response Team Preparation
The park has requested assistance from the Royal Thai Navy and Phang Nga Naval Base to deploy resources and personnel, including the HTMS Panyi, in case of a major oil spill.
4. Legal Action
The Khuraburi Police Station is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, gathering evidence to support the case against the responsible party. Mu Ko Surin National Park is cooperating with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and the Marine National Park Operations Center to evaluate the damage to the marine ecosystem.
5. Underwater Resource Restoration
The park, along with marine experts and the diving community, is conducting a detailed survey of the underwater damage. They are also cleaning up debris from the ship, including cardboard, fabric, truck tires, and hoses, and have declared the area off-limits to facilitate the recovery of natural resources.
The park authorities have urged the public and tourists to stay clear of the affected area to ensure safety and allow officials to carry out the necessary recovery operations.