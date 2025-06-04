Pristine Thai Coral Reefs Devastated After Myanmar Cargo Ship Runs Aground

Shocking images have emerged from Mu Ko Surin National Park, revealing extensive destruction to its diverse coral reefs after a Myanmar-flagged cargo vessel, the MV. AYAR LINN, ran aground in Ao Jak (Jak Bay) and remained stuck for four days.
Initial surveys indicate severe damage to the delicate marine ecosystem.
Kriengkrai Pohchareon, Head of Mu Ko Surin National Park, formally reported the incident and damage assessment to higher authorities, including Therdthai Khwanthong, Director of Protected Area Regional Office 5, and Jaran Duangpan, Director of the National Parks Division.
This followed a detailed underwater survey conducted by park divers to ascertain the full impact of the grounding.
Preliminary findings show the vessel collided with the reef along a path spanning approximately 75 metres, from its first point of impact to where it became stranded.
While not all corals along this trajectory were destroyed, those forming taller, prominent structures that were not cleared by the ship's hull sustained significant damage and were fractured upon impact.
The most severe damage occurred between the 45-metre and 75-metre marks, the section where the ship was firmly aground. Corals directly beneath the vessel's hull were extensively fractured, broken, and almost entirely crushed by its weight.
Detailed Damage Assessment:
Initial estimates indicate that approximately 150 square metres of coral reef have been damaged.
A more precise breakdown shows:
Beyond the direct physical destruction to the reefs, concerns have also been raised regarding marine debris. As a cargo vessel, the MV. AYAR LINN left behind a significant amount of waste, including cardboard, fabric scraps, truck tyres, hoses, and other refuse trapped within the coral formations.
Mu Ko Surin National Park is urgently mobilising various sectors to address the crisis. Officials have convened meetings with relevant agencies to discuss immediate and long-term management strategies.
Park diving teams have already conducted detailed external and internal surveys of the ship to assess its condition.
Crucially, measures have been taken to locate and close the fuel intake and discharge valves within the vessel to prevent any potential oil spills.
The park is coordinating with the Phuket Marine Department, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Region 3), and private sector networks to secure oil booms to contain any surface oil should a leak occur.
Furthermore, they have requested emergency support, including the naval vessel "HTMS Punyee" and its equipment, from the Third Naval Area Command for large-scale fuel spill response.
Legal proceedings have been initiated by Mu Ko Surin National Park, with an intensive investigation underway to gather evidence, identify suspects, and verify the ship's documentation for legal entry and exit. Should further infringements be discovered, relevant agencies will be asked to file additional complaints.