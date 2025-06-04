Pristine Thai Coral Reefs Devastated After Myanmar Cargo Ship Runs Aground

Shocking images have emerged from Mu Ko Surin National Park, revealing extensive destruction to its diverse coral reefs after a Myanmar-flagged cargo vessel, the MV. AYAR LINN, ran aground in Ao Jak (Jak Bay) and remained stuck for four days.

Initial surveys indicate severe damage to the delicate marine ecosystem.

Kriengkrai Pohchareon, Head of Mu Ko Surin National Park, formally reported the incident and damage assessment to higher authorities, including Therdthai Khwanthong, Director of Protected Area Regional Office 5, and Jaran Duangpan, Director of the National Parks Division.

This followed a detailed underwater survey conducted by park divers to ascertain the full impact of the grounding.

Preliminary findings show the vessel collided with the reef along a path spanning approximately 75 metres, from its first point of impact to where it became stranded.

While not all corals along this trajectory were destroyed, those forming taller, prominent structures that were not cleared by the ship's hull sustained significant damage and were fractured upon impact.

The most severe damage occurred between the 45-metre and 75-metre marks, the section where the ship was firmly aground. Corals directly beneath the vessel's hull were extensively fractured, broken, and almost entirely crushed by its weight.

