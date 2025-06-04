Tourism and Sports Ministry rejects claims of Taiwanese tourist scam

Natreeya Taweewong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, clarified on Wednesday that the report is both outdated and inaccurate.
She explained that the ministry had coordinated with several agencies to investigate the matter, including the Foreign Ministry, the Royal Thai Police, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Citing information from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO), Natreeya said the incident actually took place in January this year and, contrary to the viral claims, no fatalities were involved.
According to data from TECO, all eight Taiwanese individuals had voluntarily joined the so-called “free tour”. However, the report stated that upon arriving in Thailand, they were transported by vehicle across the border to Myawaddy in Myanmar.
It later emerged that three of them were forced to pay NT$300,000 each (approximately 327,000 baht) in order to leave what was described as a scam centre. These three returned to Taiwan, while the others reportedly remain in Myanmar.
Natreeya believes the renewed media attention stems from the three returnees who have recently begun speaking out through television programmes, reigniting public interest in the case.
“Nonetheless, the Tourism and Sports Ministry is taking the matter seriously. We are coordinating fact-checking efforts and maintaining strict vigilance to ensure the dissemination of such news does not further undermine confidence in Thai tourism,” she said.