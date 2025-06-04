Tourism and Sports Ministry rejects claims of Taiwanese tourist scam

Citing information from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO), Natreeya said the incident actually took place in January this year and, contrary to the viral claims, no fatalities were involved.

According to data from TECO, all eight Taiwanese individuals had voluntarily joined the so-called “free tour”. However, the report stated that upon arriving in Thailand, they were transported by vehicle across the border to Myawaddy in Myanmar.

It later emerged that three of them were forced to pay NT$300,000 each (approximately 327,000 baht) in order to leave what was described as a scam centre. These three returned to Taiwan, while the others reportedly remain in Myanmar.