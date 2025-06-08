Myanmar assesses earthquake damage, to assist 39,603 affected homes

The Deputy Prime Minister said on June 6 that they have compiled lists of the materials that have arrived for earthquake recovery and are distributing them to the people in the earthquake-affected areas in a timely and transparent manner.

In carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities, the state has contributed additional funds to the Disaster Management Committee, including more than 144 billion kyats from local donors and more than 5 million US dollars from foreign donors as of June 6, and has provided emergency relief assistance during the earthquake.

The funds have been allocated to actively carry out the damage clearance and rehabilitation work. As of June 6, the total amount spent is 264.656 billion kyats.

The funds have included three months of rice, cooking oil, salt, beans and fish paste for more than 130,000 employees and dependents of 45 ministries and organizations, advance funds for the construction of temporary buildings in damaged basic education schools and higher education institutions, and funds for the repair of staff housing, offices and special buildings.