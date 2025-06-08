Myanmar assesses earthquake damage, to assist 39,603 affected homes

The Deputy Prime Minister said on June 6 that they have compiled lists of the materials that have arrived for earthquake recovery and are distributing them to the people in the earthquake-affected areas in a timely and transparent manner.
In carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities, the state has contributed additional funds to the Disaster Management Committee, including more than 144 billion kyats from local donors and more than 5 million US dollars from foreign donors as of June 6, and has provided emergency relief assistance during the earthquake.
The funds have been allocated to actively carry out the damage clearance and rehabilitation work. As of June 6, the total amount spent is 264.656 billion kyats.
The funds have included three months of rice, cooking oil, salt, beans and fish paste for more than 130,000 employees and dependents of 45 ministries and organizations, advance funds for the construction of temporary buildings in damaged basic education schools and higher education institutions, and funds for the repair of staff housing, offices and special buildings.
In addition, emergency grants have been provided to the affected people, and the Prime Minister has provided a total of 20 billion kyats for accommodation and living expenses to 35,922 students who will retake the basic education Grade-12 examination from one state and three regions where the fire burned the answer sheets of the matriculation examination, as well as the accommodation and food expenses in the camp for 6,729 teachers who will teach them in person, the cost of providing stationery, the travel expenses of teachers who will come to teach academic subjects remotely, this month.
The funds include travel expenses, food, daily allowances, stationery and school uniforms. The DMC has calculated the amount of assistance to be provided by the state based on the damage to the homes of the earthquake-affected people.
There are 39,603 residential houses, excluding staff housing. These houses are still being assessed according to the extent of damage and will be provided with assistance soon.
Among the damaged staff housing, 449 staff households that lost their household goods due to the collapse of buildings have been provided by Union Ministers and generous donors, but the state is also taking steps to meet the needs of household goods that they regularly use.
According to the list, there are 605 staff and 1,181 dependents in these households, totalling 1,786.
He said that there are delays in collecting such lists due to the step-by-step process, so the ministers should investigate the matter themselves.
The state has requested assistance from the Embassy of China to provide prefabricated houses and offices to the employees to live safely and under shelter before the rainy season, and has received 500 prefabricated offices and 4,500 prefabricated houses.
About two-thirds of the prefabricated houses and offices that have arrived have been distributed, and distribution is ongoing.
In addition, 7.9 million gallons of diesel and 6 million gallons of gasoline have been provided by China for use as needed during the earthquake disaster and recovery period, and are being systematically used for transportation and recovery issues.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee Vice Senior General Soe Win, Chairman of the Building Renovation and New Construction Supervision Committee and the State Administration Council member Union Minister for Defence General Maung Maung Aye, the committee vice-chairmen and committee members the union ministers, the Nay Pyi Taw Council chairman, senior military officers from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, deputy ministers, department heads and officials, and the chief ministers of Sagaing Region, Bago Region, Mandalay Region and Shan State via video conference.