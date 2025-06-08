Cambodia’s 10-point strategy raises tensions in Thai border dispute

Prof emer Surachart Bamrungsuk, a political science lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, has compiled a list of ten key actions by Cambodia amid the escalating Thai–Cambodian border dispute. The issue has grown into what he terms a “border crisis,” raising regional and international concern over the potential for armed conflict reminiscent of clashes in 2011.

Despite tensions running high, there remains cautious hope that the crisis can be de-escalated without resorting to military force. However, Surachart warns that Cambodia’s current posture suggests an increasingly rigid and confrontational stance, summarised by what he calls the "7 No’s and 3 Appeal Actions"—a set of policies and actions reflecting the Cambodian government’s strategic direction.

1. No Negotiation

Cambodia has adopted a firm refusal to engage in talks, particularly evident in the recent dispute in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province. This refusal to negotiate not only escalates tensions but also leaves little room for peaceful conflict resolution.

2. No Withdrawal

Following the deployment of Cambodian troops into what Thailand considers its sovereign territory near Chong Bok, Cambodian forces have constructed defensive structures such as trench systems. Despite calls for withdrawal, Cambodia has refused to pull back, effectively seeking a political advantage through maintaining its presence.

3. No De-escalation

In conflict resolution theory, reducing troop levels is often seen as a goodwill gesture to lower tensions. However, Cambodia has signalled no intention to reduce military strength in the area, reinforcing its tactical advantage and further entrenching the stalemate.