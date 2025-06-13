Myanmar electronic voting machine (MEVM) tested at Taunggyi Government Office

THURSDAY, JUNE 12, 2025

A demonstration and trial of the Myanmar Electronic Voting Machine (MEVM) was held on June 11 morning at the State Government Office in Taunggyi, Shan State (South).

The event took place in the office’s meeting hall and was attended by Shan State Chief Minister U Aung Aung, Eastern Command Commander Maj-Gen Zaw Min Lat, members of the Union Election Commission, government officials, departmental staff, and guests.

At the ceremony, Chief Minister of the Shan State U Aung Aung and U Aung Lwin Oo, a member of the Union Election Commission, delivered speeches. Following the remarks, a Deputy Director-General from the Union Election Commission presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation explaining the MEVM’s features and functions.

After the presentation, attendees—including the Chief Minister, the regional commander, and other participants—observed a live demonstration of the MEVM in action. They engaged in discussions, asked questions, and took part in the practical testing of the electronic voting process.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy