Myanmar electronic voting machine (MEVM) tested at Taunggyi Government Office

The event took place in the office’s meeting hall and was attended by Shan State Chief Minister U Aung Aung, Eastern Command Commander Maj-Gen Zaw Min Lat, members of the Union Election Commission, government officials, departmental staff, and guests.
At the ceremony, Chief Minister of the Shan State U Aung Aung and U Aung Lwin Oo, a member of the Union Election Commission, delivered speeches. Following the remarks, a Deputy Director-General from the Union Election Commission presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation explaining the MEVM’s features and functions.
After the presentation, attendees—including the Chief Minister, the regional commander, and other participants—observed a live demonstration of the MEVM in action. They engaged in discussions, asked questions, and took part in the practical testing of the electronic voting process.
