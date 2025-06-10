Six small earthquakes hit Myanmar, one strikes Lampang district on Tuesday

Six small earthquakes were reported in Myanmar, and another one struck Lampang district on Tuesday, according to the Earthquake Observation Division.

A 1.4-magnitude quake occurred in the epicentre of Soem Khwa Subdistrict, Soem Ngam district, Lampang province at 2.46am.

Following this, six small quakes were recorded in Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres between 3am and 2pm. The strongest tremor was a 4.9-magnitude quake.

Details of the six small tremors in Myanmar are as follows:

  • 3.49am: 2.3 magnitude
  • 4.01am: 4.9 magnitude
  • 5.35am: 2.2 magnitude
  • 6.32am: 2.5 magnitude
  • 6.42am: 3.6 magnitude
  • 2.39pm: 2.9 magnitude

The Earthquake Observation Division continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates to the public regularly.

The division has urged residents in the affected areas to stay informed and remain prepared for any unforeseen events to ensure the safety of lives and property.

