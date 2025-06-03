No damage found at 11 dams after 4.5 magnitude quake hit Chiang Mai

The Royal Irrigation Department has inspected 11 dams in Chiang Mai province following a 4.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Monday, June 2, in Mae Pang Subdistrict, Phrao District. The department confirmed that all dams remain strong, stable, and 100% safe.

At 2:07 PM, the earthquake struck the northern province with the epicenter located 1 kilometer deep, at latitude 19.175° North and longitude 99.189° East. Following the quake, the department quickly responded by inspecting dams in the province to ensure the safety of the public and the country’s water management.

Suriyapol Nuchanong, Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, stated that an earthquake measuring device was used to inspect the Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam in Mae Taeng District, located about 15.75 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter.

The maximum acceleration recorded at the dam’s crest was 0.0153g, well below the designed safety threshold of 0.2g, proving that the dam is stable and strong according to engineering standards, he said.