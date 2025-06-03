No damage found at 11 dams after 4.5 magnitude quake hit Chiang Mai

The Royal Irrigation Department has inspected 11 dams in Chiang Mai province following a 4.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Monday, June 2, in Mae Pang Subdistrict, Phrao District. The department confirmed that all dams remain strong, stable, and 100% safe.
At 2:07 PM, the earthquake struck the northern province with the epicenter located 1 kilometer deep, at latitude 19.175° North and longitude 99.189° East. Following the quake, the department quickly responded by inspecting dams in the province to ensure the safety of the public and the country’s water management.
Suriyapol Nuchanong, Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, stated that an earthquake measuring device was used to inspect the Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam in Mae Taeng District, located about 15.75 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter.
The maximum acceleration recorded at the dam’s crest was 0.0153g, well below the designed safety threshold of 0.2g, proving that the dam is stable and strong according to engineering standards, he said.
Following the earthquake, the department inspected 11 dams within a 25-kilometer radius of the epicenter. The inspections followed guidelines set by the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD). The initial inspection confirmed that all 11 dams are in normal condition, with no damage or impact on the structures or water management systems.
The department reassured the public about its readiness to respond to natural disasters through 24-hour monitoring systems and a team of experienced personnel who are always prepared to act. The department will continue to closely monitor and inspect the dams to ensure the highest level of safety for the public and the communities surrounding the dams.